Akasa Air To Have 3,500 Employees By 2023 End; Denies Reports Of Mass Cabin Crew Resignation

Akasa Air has denied various media reports and rumours on Twitter speculating scores of Cabin Crew have resigned from the India's newest airline. As reported by PTI, Akasa Air said it has one of the lowest attrition rates in the industry and expects to have around 3,500 employees by the end of this year. Currently, the air carrier, which started flying in August last year, operates more than 900 flights every week and also plans to start international operations by the end of 2023, making it the fastest growing Indian aviation brand.

There were reports and tweets indicating several members of the cabin crew have put in their papers, looking for opportunities at airlines like Air India. While there's no definite reason explained in the reports, capacity reduction is said to be a trigger for the cabin crew members to resign from the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline.

"The speculation on cabin crew resignations at Akasa is factually incorrect and baseless as is the statement on the reduction of capacity. In fact, reality is quite the opposite," the carrier said on Thursday.



"At Akasa, we have one of the lowest attrition rates and the fastest-growing network in the industry. Today, we have 3,000 employees and expect to grow to approximately 3,500 employees in 2023," it said in the statement.

The airline, which currently has 19 planes, expects to have a total of 72 aircraft by March 2027. Last month, the airline announced it will acquire four more Boeing 737 Max planes and said it was looking at a three-digit aircraft order by the end of this year.

In May, Akasa Air carried 6.29 lakh passengers and the domestic market share stood at 4.8 per cent.