Akasa Air, India's newest airline recently took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Seattle, USA. The aircraft has now left the Boeing's facility in Seatle and has reached Iceland. The plane has limited range and needed a stopover before entering India. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed airline is the India's latest low cost air carrier launched to cater the growing air travel demand in the country and will start with domestic routes first. The airline says they will be providing the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane as well as high dispatch reliability and an enhanced passenger experience.

The airline earlier placed one of the largest orders for the controversial 737 Max 8 aircrafts at the Dubai Airshow. Akasa Air placed a total order of 72 aircrafts, which includes an initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023, followed by delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years. The first of the 72 aircrafts has already been handed over to the airline at the Boeing's production facility in Seattle and will soon fly to India.

Post the arrival of the aircraft, Akasa Air will apply for necessary certification with the India's aviation nodal body DGCA. Akasa Air has already received No Objection Certificate to operate airline in India earlier. Akasa Air's airline code is 'QP' and the livery is a combination of Sunset Orange and Purple shade, a new for any airline in India.

Commenting on the delivery, Vinay Dube - Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “This is indeed a symbolic milestone in the journey of Akasa Air, bringing us one step closer to the process of obtaining our Air Operator’s Permit (AOP) and leading to our commercial launch. While we are extremely happy with this achievement, we want to keep ourselves focussed on the task of delivering on our vision to transform India’s air transportation ecosystem, support the nation’s economic growth engine and help fellow Indians chase their dreams”.

“We are grateful to Boeing and Griffin for their trust in us and supporting us early in our journey. I, along with our team, are looking forward to receiving our first aircraft in Delhi early next week as it arrives from Seattle”. Dube added.

"We are honored to deliver the first 737 MAX to Akasa Air, India’s newest airline focused on making air travel inclusive and affordable for all," said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO. "Flying an advanced, environmentally progressive 737 MAX fleet with greater fuel efficiency and lower operating costs will enable Akasa Air to profitably serve the Indian market while passing those savings on to its passengers."

