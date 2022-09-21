Alliance Air to relaunch Delhi-Shimla-Delhi flights from September 26, details here

To improve connectivity in north India, Alliance Air will relaunch its inaugural Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), on Delhi-Shimla-Delhi route. Alliance Air stated in a statement that with this restart, the airline will increase its network in Himachal Pradesh so that travellers may fly to Delhi-Shimla-Delhi every day. The flights on the route will be conducted using an ATR42-600 aircraft. This move by the airline is expected to improve the connectivity between the national capital and the city in Himachal Pradesh.

"With the vision of connecting New India, we endeavor to offer better air connectivity between Tier-2 / Tier-3 towns to their closest city hubs. Keeping with this endeavour, Alliance Air expands connectivity in North India by recommencing its maiden RCS route Delhi-Shimla-Delhi, which will operate daily effective September 26, 2022," said Yash Vardhan Singh, Deputy Engineer, Alliance Air.

Earlier the recommencement of this flight was scheduled on September 6, 2022, but due to bad weather conditions, the flight could not commence operations, it said.

The airline further informed that the fare of the flight tickets is Rs 2,141 and said that the Delhi to Shimla flight will run at 7.10 am while the flight from Shimla to Delhi will run at 8.50am daily.

Mentioning its contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the airline asserted confidence in enhancing connectivity to boost trade and tourism in the state and said that it would contribute to the state`s economic development."

Notably, there are only window or aisle seats in Alliance Air, and the aircraft are also said to have a comfortable leg space with a seat pitch of 30". Shimla is the capital and the largest city of Himachal Pradesh, which was built on top of seven hills-- Inverarm Hill, Observatory Hill, Prospect Hill, Summer Hill, Bantony Hill, Elysium Hill, and Jakhu Hill. At the height of 2,454 metres (8,051 ft), Jakhu Hill is the highest point of Shimla.

(With inputs from ANI)