Another Aviation Disaster Averted In United States After Two Planes Evade Collision: Watch Video

An incident of a close call between two planes at Boston Airport in the United States has come to light, resulting in the FAA to order a probe. The federal aviation authority is investigating a the near collision situation between Hop-A-Jet Learjet 60 and a JetBlue E190 plane that occurred at the Boston Airport on February 27, 2023. As seen on the FlightRadar24, a Learjet plane departed Runway 9 without authorization while the JetBlue E190 was landing on Runway 4R. These two runways intersect near the touchdown points for each runway.

According to ADS-B data, the JetBlue aircraft war only 565 feet apart with the Learjet, resulting in a near collision situation between the two planes. As per a report, the Hop-A-Jet Learjet 60 was departing Boston’s Logan Airport for a flight to Fort Lauderdale. While the plane was asked to hold its position till the JetBlue flight lands, the pilot moved towards the runway.

JetBlue Embraer ERJ-190 almost collides with a Learjet 60 while landing at Boston Airport, Massachusetts.



4cast4you pic.twitter.com/T6Jal3Kkkr February 28, 2023

Luckily, the JetBlue E190 pilot spotted the plane on the runway and conducted a go around and landed safely 11 minutes after the incident occurred, avoiding the collision. The Hop-A-Jet Learjet continued its departure and arrived in Florida 2 hours 50 minutes after takeoff.

Another such incident occurred in the US when a FedEx cargo plane that was making an attempt to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday had to change its path after a SouthWest plane was given permission to take off from the same runway.

Luckily, the Southwest flight was able to depart safely, according to the FAA and both the FAA and NTSB said they are investigating the incident. It should be mentioned that these instances have been occurring more frequently in American airports. A similar close call was averted at John F. Kennedy International Airport last month after an American Airlines plane crossed a runway while a Delta Airlines' Boeing 737 plane was preparing for takeoff.

With PTI Inputs