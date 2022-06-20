A SpiceJet flight that took off from Delhi landed back in the capital city’s airport as it could not regain the cabin pressure differential. Although, it gained an elevation of over 6,000 ft. The incident took place on Sunday (June 20). As per a statement issued by the spokesperson of the airline, the aircraft could manage to build up the pressure differential for its cabin as it gained altitude. "On June 19, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). During the initial climb, the crew observed the cabin pressure differential was not building up along with rise in cabin altitude. The aircraft was levelled off at 6000 ft. Pressurisation was not regained," said the spokesperson.

Soon after getting a note of the situation, the pilot in command decided to land back in Delhi. "The aircraft landed safely at Delhi," said the airline. While this incident took place later in the day, another SpiceJet flight had to make an emergency landing at the Patni airport around noon on the same day. The concerned aircraft was a SpiceJet Boeing 737 that had around 185 passengers on board. As it returned safely to its source, all the occupants could walk out of it without any injuries.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said that the plane (VT-SYZ), prima facie, was involved in air turnback as the cabin crew informed PIC about sparks coming out of the engine. During the rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit on the engine. Later, the crew did not observe any abnormality and the flight resumed further climb." The flight returned back after a bird hit and due to one engine shut in the air, all on-board passengers safe," the officials added.

On Sunday afternoon, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft made an emergency landing at Patna airport after there were reports of a technical glitch which prompted fire inside the plane. All the passengers were safely rescued." The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, the engineering team is analysing further," said Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told media persons.