Apple AirTag Comes to Rescue After Airline Failed to Find Lost Wallet of a Passenger

Air journeys are faster than other modes of transportation, but they too are tiring. Thus everyone wants to leave the aircraft in a hurry to reach home as quickly as possible. However, in the course of exiting an aircraft people often forget their belongings in their seats. There have been instances when we forget smaller items in the aircraft only to realise later that a loss has been incurred due to carelessness. Something similar happened with a passenger on American Airlines when he lost his wallet on the aircraft. Although he managed to find it back, there was a catch, which made this whole scene look interesting and caught our attention.

@AmericanAir come on now… help your boy out. I only fly with you and you treat me like you don’t even know me . Like I said, I know it’s not your fault that I left the wallet ( even though that flight was delayed over an hour so I was in a rush to sprint through the airport) pic.twitter.com/IV1jnrRkXG January 29, 2023

Apple AirTag Comes to Rescue

The lost wallet had an Apple AirTag, and therefore, the passenger could crack down on the location of his wallet. He claims that he did ask the carrier to find his lost wallet, but American Airlines just could not. This is where the Apple AirTag came in handy and helped the owner to track his wallet.

After tracking, he discovered that the wallet was on the plane and had gone over to 35 cities. Later, the airline replied to the passenger`s post, "Oh no, we`re sorry you left your wallet behind. Join us in DMs with your record locator, description and Lost and Found claim number." Last month, it was reported that the tracking device had helped Air Canada passengers to find their missing luggage which was on a different continent after a flight.

What is Apple AirTag?

The AirTag is a Bluetooth device that sends its location to nearby devices registered on Apple’s Find My network. Subsequently, the device sends the AirTag’s location on iCloud, from where its owner can trace the AirTag on the map. Yes, the AirTag doesn’t need a battery or a data connection for this process.

How Much Does an Apple AirTag Cost?

In India, the Apple AirTag costs Rs 3,490, while a pack of four AirTags will set you back by Rs 11,900. The device is compatible with roughly all generations of iPhones, namely iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which support Precision Finding.

With inputs from agencies