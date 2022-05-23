Assam Floods: IAF deploys Chinook, Mi-17 helicopters for rescue operations

The Indian Air Force has deployed its An-32 transport aircraft, two Mi-17 helicopters, a Chinook helicopter and an ALH Dhruv for the rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Assam. IAF evacuated 119 passengers stranded at Ditokchera railway station with the help of Mi-17 helicopters on Saturday, and continued its rescue operations with the help of airlift rescue teams (choppers) and provided relief materials to the people.

"#FloodReliefInAssam Efforts are continuing to evacuate citizens and airlift rescue teams and relief material to areas cut off due to floods in Assam. #IAF has deployed its transport aircraft and helicopters for the task," IAF tweeted.

#FloodReliefInAssam

Efforts are continuing to evacuate citizens and airlift rescue teams and relief material to areas cut off due to floods in Assam. #IAF has deployed its transport aircraft and helicopters for the task. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam#IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/tG9qbNVkQf — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 22, 2022

The Indian Air Force SAR (Search and Rescue) operations were usually undertaken by deploying the Mi-17 Soviet-sourced heavy lift chopper. However, with the arrival of Boeing-made Chinook, the SAR ops has got an impetus, thanks to its large cargo space modified to sit multiple civilians. The IAF also utilizes the Chinook for transporting relief material to flood affected areas.

A total of 24,749 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), NDRF and volunteers. As per the NDRF Inspector Mahip Mourya, the teams deployed for the rescue operation have rescued 500 people from the flood-affected villages of the Hojai district."

According to reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 499 relief camps and 519 relief distribution centres are opened in all affected areas, in which a total of 92,124 inmates are currently staying in the camps. It had positioned 20 NDRF personnel in the flood-affected areas while working closely with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state government.

The ASDMA reports also suggested that a total of 8,39,691 people from 3,246 villages in 32 districts have been affected by the flood, of which six have been affected by landslides in Assam.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute