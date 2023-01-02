Aviation Talk: How to take a flight on world's largest plane Airbus A380 from India?

A long-time favourite amongst travel enthusiasts, the Airbus A380 is the world's largest passenger commercial airplane. First launched in 2005, the French-made aircraft replaced the Boeing 747 as the largest passenger plane in the world, and soon become a favourite among the plane spotters and avgeeks. The plane is loved for its extra legroom, double decker cabin, massive dimensions and safety record. Although stopped from production in 2022, the A380 still remains one of the most photographed planes in the world. Currently, airlines including Emirates Airline, Singapore International Airline, Qantas and few others operate the Airbus A380 on international routes.

Sadly, there's no India airline that operates the Airbus A380. While there were rumours of Air India acquiring an Airbus A380, it operates Boeing 777 as its largest plane for the international flight operations. In fact, Air India used to operate Boeing 747 as the only double decker plane in India for a long time. But this doesn't mean you can't board an Airbus A380 from India. Here's a list of airlines operating the world's biggest plane and how you can board them:

Emirates Airline: Bengaluru - Dubai - Bengaluru flight

Starting on 30 October, Emirates’ A380 flights between Dubai and Bengaluru will operate as EK568 and EK569. The daily flight leaves the airline’s hub at 21:25hrs, arriving in Bengaluru at 02:30hrs local time the next day. The return flight departs Kempegowda International Airport at 04:30hrs, arriving in Dubai at 07:10hrs (local time). Emirates also operates two additional daily flights utilising its other widebody aircraft, the Boeing 777.

The champagne-coloured seats in premium cabins offer direct aisle access for every passenger, recline to a fully flat position, and offer personal minibars, ample personal storage, and a high degree of privacy. Customers also enjoy the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice, with over 5,000 channels of content, via the industry’s largest screens across all cabins.

Singapore Airlines: Mumbai - Singapore - Mumbai flight

International carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Wednesday announced that its Airbus 380 Superjumbo aircraft has resumed services from Mumbai. The superjumbo aircraft landed in Mumbai at 21:20 hours on Monday, March 14, 2022, after a two-year break in services, the airline said.

SIA said that the A380 replaced the Airbus A350-900 on the SQ 424/423 Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services between Mumbai and Singapore. The international carrier said that all passengers travelling to Singapore on the A380 inaugural flight SQ 423 were welcomed back on board with chocolates and personalised cards. The boarding was commenced with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, it said.

SIA’s A380 features 471 seats in four classes: six suites and 78 business class seats on the upper deck, as well as 44 premium economy class and 343 economy class seats on the main deck.