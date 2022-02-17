हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aviation

Aviation Turbine Fuel prices hiked again, Air travel may get costlier soon

In Delhi, the price of jet fuel was raised to Rs 90,519.79 per kilolitre from Rs 86,038.16 per kilolitre, while in the other metro cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the prices were increased to Rs 94,888.70, Rs 88,987.20 and Rs 93,371.18 per kilolitre, respectively.

Travellers expand your pockets as air travel may get costlier! Oil marketing companies on February 16 increased the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the second time in February. 

In the national capital, the price of jet fuel was raised to Rs 90,519.79 per kilolitre from Rs 86,038.16 per kilolitre. In the other metro cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the price was increased to Rs 94,888.70, Rs 88,987.20 and Rs 93,371.18 per kilolitre, respectively.

The hike is expected to impact aviation companies' finances that are under huge stress amid high debt. Fuel retailers revise jet fuel prices on a fortnightly basis. At present, fuel based expenses account for over 30 percent of the overall operating cost of an airline.

With the hike in the ATF, it is expected that airline companies will pass the buck to the passengers, as a substantial amout of the air ticket prices goes into aviation fuel tax. However, there's no formal announcement from any of the airlines as of now. 

India, currently, has some of the world's highest rates of taxation on the ATF which massively drives up the fuel cost component. The industry has been urging the Centre to include the fuel type in the ambit of GST, similar to the status given to `Bunker Diesel` which is used in the shipping sector.

With inputs from IANS

