Aviation Watchdog ‘DGCA’ Prevents Pilots, Crew Members To Use Alcohol-Based Mouthwash, Drugs

In a significant policy update, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has barred crew members of Indian carriers, charter operators, flying schools and government departments from using products containing alcohol, including mouthwash, tooth gel, and medications. This strict measure has been implemented by the aviation watchdog to prevent any potential positive results in their pre-flight or post-flight breath analyser tests, which are conducted to ensure that those operating flights remain completely sober.

Also, all maintenance personnel are now required to undergo breath analyser examination to assess their alcohol consumption prior to engaging in any taxi operations of aircraft.

The DGCA has implemented a revised civil aviation requirement (CAR) concerning the "procedure for medical assessment of aircraft personnel to detect alcohol consumption".

In the order, accessed by IANS, all maintenance personnel/flight crew shall be subjected to breath analyser test for alcohol consumption before undertaking any taxi operation of the aircraft.

“No crew member shall consume any drug/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel or any such product which has alcohol content. This may result into positive breath analyser test. Any crew member undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking flying assignment,” read the amended rules.

“Save as provided, representative of Air Safety Directorate/DMS (CA) of DGCA at his discretion may order a breath analyser examination of any of the crew member prior to or on completion of a flight.

“For operators other than the scheduled ones, each flight crew and cabin crew of all flights originating from India shall be subjected to pre-flight breath analyser examination at first departure airport during a flight duty period,” it stated.

“However, where infrastructure does not exist, the flight crew and cabin crew shall undergo post-flight breath analyser examination. In case the flight crew and cabin crew are away from the base station for more than two days and operate a flight from there, the operator shall provide facility for conduct of their pre-flight breath-analyser examination,” it added.