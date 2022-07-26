NewsAviation
Azerbaijan Airline to start New Delhi-Baku flight services from August 10, to operate twice a week

Azerbaijan Airlines’ to start first flight service from New Delhi-Baku from August 10; flights to operate twice a week, reports PTI. 

Jul 26, 2022
Azerbaijan Airlines’ (AZAL) is all set to start its flight services from New Delhi-Baku. The first flight is scheduled to hit the skies on August 10. The flag carrier of Azerbaijan has begun selling tickets from India to Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan. Flights will be operated twice a week. 

From Baku the flights services will ply on Tuesdays and Fridays, and from New Delhi on Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to the schedule, in collaboration with Zeal Global Group. Azerbaijan has emerged as a popular Silk Road tourist destination for visitors from around the world.

Baku, Azerbaijan’s stunning capital, is one of the best stops on a trip to Europe. This unique city has so much to offer travellers, from beaches and volcanoes to a cityscape where the ancient meets the new, with a beautiful 20 km (65,616 ft) long coastline.

The ticket price includes free baggage allowance (up to 23 kg in economy class and up to 32 kg in business class), as well as a full range of cold and hot meals. Passengers who meet the specified conditions of carriage and are permitted to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Information on the rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found HERE. Flight tickets for these flights can be booked on the official website of the Airline, as well as at the air carrier`s accredited agencies.

(With inputs from IANS) 

