topStoriesenglish2585967
NewsAviation
INDIGO

Bangkok-Mumbai Indigo Flight Diverted To Yangon Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Declared Dead On Arrival

This is the second incident of an IndiGo passenger falling sick mid-air on a flight and subsequently passing away. 

Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:55 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Bangkok-Mumbai Indigo Flight Diverted To Yangon Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Declared Dead On Arrival

A city-bound IndiGo flight from Bangkok was diverted to Rangoon (Yangon) in Myanmar due to a medical emergency on-board on Sunday, the airline has said. However, "on arrival", the passenger was declared dead by the "airport medical team", IndiGo said in a statement on Monday.

"IndiGo flight 6E-57, operating from Bangkok to Mumbai was diverted to Rangoon due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team," the airline said in a brief statement.

IndiGo, however, did not reveal other details.

This is the second incident of an IndiGo passenger falling sick mid-air on a flight and subsequently passing away. Earlier on March 17, a Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency. The passenger was taken to a hospital on arrival where he was pronounced dead.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle