Bangkok-Mumbai Indigo Flight Diverted To Yangon Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Declared Dead On Arrival

A city-bound IndiGo flight from Bangkok was diverted to Rangoon (Yangon) in Myanmar due to a medical emergency on-board on Sunday, the airline has said. However, "on arrival", the passenger was declared dead by the "airport medical team", IndiGo said in a statement on Monday.

"IndiGo flight 6E-57, operating from Bangkok to Mumbai was diverted to Rangoon due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team," the airline said in a brief statement.

IndiGo, however, did not reveal other details.

This is the second incident of an IndiGo passenger falling sick mid-air on a flight and subsequently passing away. Earlier on March 17, a Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency. The passenger was taken to a hospital on arrival where he was pronounced dead.