Bengaluru Airport Awarded 'World's Most Punctual Airport' For 3 Consecutive Months

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has maintained the top spot in the rankings of its best airport in terms of on-time performance for the past 3 months.

Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:01 PM IST|Source: PTI
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has secured the top position as the world's most punctual airport for the past three consecutive months, according to Cirium's 'The On-Time Performance Monthly Report.' 

The Kempegowda International Airport operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited maintained an "impressive" on-time departure experience for passengers, with 87.51 percent punctuality in July, 89.66 percent in August, and 88.51 percent in September, a BIAL statement said on Tuesday.

According to the report, on-time departure ranking measures the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. Cirium's evaluation process involves a thorough review of flight data for airports worldwide, it said.

