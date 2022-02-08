हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bengaluru airport has most number of electric vehicles, followed by Chennai

Aviation Minister standardized ground-handling service equipment, allows electric vehicles for transportation.

To reduce carbon emission and cut transportation costs the civil aviation ministry has standardized the equipment used for ground-handling services and has allowed electric vehicles for transportation and other allied services, Parliament was informed on February 7. 

Currently, a total of 403 electric vehicles are currently deployed across 26 airports in the country, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

"At present, 119 electrical vehicles at Bengaluru airport, 71 at Chennai airport, 65 at Hyderabad airport, 50 at Kolkata airport, 38 at IGI Airport-Delhi, nine each at Goa and Pune airports, eight at Kannur airport and six at Vijayawada airport...Are being used," Singh said.

Read also: Kolkata eases flight restrictions from Mumbai and Delhi, check here

Four EVs each are being used at Indore and Calicut airports, apart from three at Agartala airport, two each at Patna, Coimbatore and Madurai airports and one each at Khajuraho, Udaipur, Varanasi, Amritsar, Juhu, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Raipur, Ranchi and Visakhapatnam airports.

The civil aviation ministry has standardized the equipment used for ground handling services, wherein electrical driven vehicles are introduced for transportation and other allied services to avoid pollution and to reduce expenditure on transportation at major airports, he said.

With inputs from PTI

