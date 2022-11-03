Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport gets ultrafast 5G internet connectivity

The Kempegowda International Airport's New Terminal in Bengaluru now has 5G connectivity. Airtel announced the deployment of Airtel 5G Plus in Terminal 2 on Thursday, as South India's busiest airport prepares for a formal inauguration. Mobile phone users in the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, and baggage claim belt areas can now enjoy lightning-fast speeds.

All Airtel customers with 5G smartphones will be able to enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Commenting on the launch, Randeep Sekhon, CTO Bharti Airtel, said, "We have laid the finest network that will give customers an unmatched 5G experience. Passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru will not only witness the most modern and contemporary airport but will also get to experience the cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus service. While at the terminal, customers can now have superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more."

George Fanthome, Chief Information Officer, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said, "The desire for best-in-class passenger experience and embracing the latest technology services is at the core of our business. Along with providing world-class physical infrastructure, we are thrilled to enable cutting-edge digital infrastructure for our flyers."

The new Terminal in a Garden` is set to boost BLR Airport`s passenger capacity by an additional 25 million annually, which is only Phase I of the expansion project. An additional 20 million passengers per annum can travel when phase II is completed. T2 will have a total built-up area of 2.55 lakh sqm.

All arrivals have been planned on the ground floor, while departures will happen on the first floor. Among its special features are a lagoon with a big outdoor garden, a multi-modal transport hub including Namma Metro, solar panels on the roof, artificial waterfalls, elevated walkways, and green seating areas.

With inputs from IANS