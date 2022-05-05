SpiceJet has started flight operations linking Bhavnagar, Gujarat with Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra from today (May 5). Additional flights on the Ahmedabad-Pune route will also begin, according to the airline. SpiceJet has begun the services under the government's regional connectivity scheme - RCS UDAN. SpiceJet will deploy its Q400 aircraft for the flights.

SpiceJet is facing heat from DGCA over two back to back incidences for Durgapur bound flights. While in the first incidence, a Mumbai-Durgapur plane faced severe turbulence, leaving 2 in ICU and others injured, another aircraft return to its base location after reporting a technical snag in the engine recently.

Also read: Trouble brewing for SpiceJet? After pilot ban, turbulence highlights lapses in airline

SpiceJet has recently started to cover many new domestic flight routes. Earlier, the airlines started flight services between Delhi and Pantnagar, preceding that, they started flights between Gorakhpur and Varanasi as part of the UDAN scheme to increase tourism and connectivity in the aforementioned places. These new domestic flights come as part of the announcement by SpiceJet to launch 60 new domestic flights this summer.

Earlier, In a statement, the airline said it will launch eight industry-first flights, which will operate on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur-Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors, in the summer schedule.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports and keep airfares affordable.

With inputs from PTI