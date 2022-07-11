NewsAviation
BIMAN BANGLADESH

Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Boeing 787 collides with Boeing 737 at Dhaka airport

The right wing of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner hit the left wing of Boeing 737 while it was being taken into the hangar for maintenance at Dhaka Airport. 

Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

Two aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines collided at the hangar of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here on Sunday evening. The right wing of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner hit the left wing of Boeing 737 while it was being taken into the hangar for maintenance at 9.20 p.m.

The airport authorities and an engineering team are assessing the extent of the damage, airport sources said.

The Boeing 787, coming from Singapore, landed at Dhaka airport at 7.10 p.m. After the passengers disembarked, it was being taken into the hangar.


