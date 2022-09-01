The Indian aviation sector has witnessed a rise in air traffic since the upliftment of Covid-19 barriers. Having said that, aircraft maker Boeing today mentioned that India's air traffic is projected to see a nearly 7 percent annual growth through 2040. Strong recovery is gaining further momentum in Indian aviation and is one of the fastest growing markets, Boeing Managing Director (Marketing) David Schulte mentioned. According to him, India's airlines will lead air traffic growth through 2040, growing at a rate of 6.9 percent.

The growth for the South East Asia market is pegged at 5.5 percent, China (5.4 percent), Africa (5.4 percent), and Latin America (4.8 percent), as per Boeing. The projection is based on an over 20-year horizon and the growth could be much higher in the near term. A significant number of Boeing planes are being operated by Indian carriers. The Indian aviation sector is on the recovery path after being severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's a look at the Boeing MAX 737 aircraft journey so far in Indian aviation sector:

Boeing 737 MAX planes have been a part of the Indian aviation industry for a long time now. From Vistara to Akasa Air and Jet Airways, Boeing 737 Max aircraft have been airlines' go-to plane. Several factors make the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft stand out, which include having advanced technology winglets, a LEAP-1B engine that makes the flight much stable and less turbulent, aft-body, and is eco-friendly as it emits 21 percent fewer carbon emissions, 50 percent smaller community noise footprints and also meets next-generation emissions standards.

Boeing 737 MAX planes have a sky interior with pivot bins which gives more cabin space for the passengers to fly comfortably. Further, Boeing 737-7, Boeing 737-8, Boeing 737-9 and Boeing 737-10 have expanded opportunities on various air routes and have helped explore the unexplored places pan-India. These Boeing MAX planes are more versatile, have the lowest unit costs, and have the highest passenger carrying capacity.

(With inputs from PTI)