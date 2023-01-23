topStoriesenglish
Bomb scare on Poland-Greece Ryanair flight, plane escorted by F-16 fighter jets

The Ryanair flight, arrived safely at the airport in Greece's capital after being escorted through Greek airspace by two Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighters.

Last Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

A scheduled flight from Katowice, Poland, arrived safely at Athens International Airport on Sunday after an alert was issued about a possible bomb onboard. The plane and the passengers were searched and no bomb was found, police said in a statement.

The flight operated by Buzz, a Polish subsidiary of low-cost carrier Ryanair, arrived at the airport in Greece's capital at 5:40 p.M. Local time (1540 GMT) after being escorted through Greek airspace by two Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighters.

Its scheduled arrival was 3:25 p.M., but the Boeing 737-800 plane left Poland just over two hours late, flight tracking data show.

The search for an explosive device, which lasted over an hour, turned up nothing.

The airline has not made a statement and airport authorities did not respond to inquiries.

