topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
BOMB THREAT

BOMB threat on Moscow-Goa Azur Air plane AGAIN, flight diverted to Uzbekistan

The incident occurred nearly two weeks after a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BOMB threat on Moscow-Goa Azur Air plane AGAIN, flight diverted to Uzbekistan

A Goa-bound chartered flight from Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday (January 21) following a bomb threat, police said. The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said.The flight (AZV2463) operated by Azur Air was diverted before it entered the Indian air space, he said. "It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned about a bomb being planted on the plane," the official said.

This is the second such incident involving a bomb threat on an Azur Air charter flight, occurring nearly two weeks after a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat. 

The plane then landed at an Indian Air Force base in Jamnagar, Gujarat and NSG was called upon to check the aircraft. After thorough checking on all passengers and luggage overnight, the flight was let go towards its final destination Goa.

In the January 9 incident, the Azur Air office in Russia had received the threat mail, while this time it was received by the office of the Dabolim airport director, sources said. A senior official of the Dabolim airport said a police complaint would be lodged in connection with the incident.

With PTI inputs

Live Tv

Bomb threatAviationAzur AirMoscow-Goa flightUzbekistan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu