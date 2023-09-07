Booking Flight Ticket? Check IndiGo Airlines' Janmashtami Discount Offers

Indian budget carrier IndiGo has announced its Janmashtami sales to attract consumers. As part of the sale, the airline offers discounts to consumers until Saturday on flight ticket bookings. Specifically, the consumers will get a 10 percent discount on flights between September 14 and March 31. These discounts will be available for flights operated on both domestic and international routes by the company with the sales beginning from September 7, 2023 to September 09, 2023.

To qualify for these savings, travelers must book their tickets at least 7 days prior to the scheduled departure date. This deal includes both local and international flights, as well as journeys made through codesharing with IndiGo, giving travelers a wide choice of alternatives for vacations. This discount demonstrates IndiGo's commitment to making travel affordable for everyone.

These up to 10 percent flight discounts and a prepaid discount of up to 50 percent on seat selection were created with the purpose of making travelling more affordable than ever.

"The Janmashtami sale caters to travellers of all kinds, whether you're planning a domestic escape or an international voyage. This offer encompasses both domestic and international flights, including IndiGo's codeshare connections, providing passengers with a diverse range of options to embark on exciting journeys. It's the perfect opportunity for travellers to turn their travel aspirations into cherished memories," the airline said in a statement.

"As IndiGo embarks on its 18th year, it remains committed to setting new industry standards, enhancing customer satisfaction, and providing unparalleled travel experiences, all with the goal of creating more unforgettable moments and fostering stronger connections with its passengers," the airline added.

In addition, IndiGo offered one-time waivers for passengers flying to or from Delhi. The offer comes in light of the traffic limitations put in place in Delhi because of the G20 Summit, which will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10. The day prior to IndiGo's announcement, Tata Group-owned airline Air India made a similar announcement of a one-time waiver for passengers intending to travel with them to or from Delhi between September 7 and 11.