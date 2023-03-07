Boston International Airport Woes Continue, Two United Airlines Plane Collide

Boston's Logan International Airport has been at the centre of controversy over lack of aviation safety recently. Three aviation safety related incidents have been reported in the US-based airport in a span of less than a week, while a total of five close call incidents were this year. In the latest incident, two United Airlines flights scheduled for departure from Boston Logan International Airport made contact with each other ANI reported citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). While no injuries were reported, the Federal Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into the incident involving two United Airlines flights.

As per a report, FAA in the statement said, "As a tow tug was pushing it back from the gate at Boston Logan International Airport, the right wing of United Airlines Flight 515 struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m. local time this morning." The passengers on both flights were rebooked on other flights, as the passengers called the incident a little jarring.

"Both aircraft were Boeing 737s that were scheduled for departure," the statement added. A passenger Martin Neusch stressed that it was "just a pretty big shake." Neusch further said, "While we were on the plane, it just clipped the wings, so the two wings clipped each other on the plane."

Meanwhile, a passenger Nicholas Leone said, "I felt a sudden jolt and look to my right to see that the plane had crashed into the still plane," according to CNN. Nicholas Leone further said that people were a little rattled after witnessing the fire trucks and police cars. He added, "Thankfully everyone was able to offboard quickly."

Earlier, two planes narrowly escaped a crash after coming within 500 ft of each other at the airport. In this incident, a plane crossed the same runway on which a flight was about to land, forcing the pilot to abort the landing.