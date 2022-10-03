Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace, IAF scrambles Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets

A ‘Bomb threat’ onboard Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace has been reported by ANI. The passenger plane was moving from Iran to China, as per initial reports. After the trigger was alerted, IAF has scrambled its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets and the passenger jet is now moving towards China.

The foreign aircraft was headed to China as its final destination, had entered Indian airspace when the alert from Indian Air Traffic Control was shared with the plane. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane, sources told ANI. The nature of the bomb threat or the name of the Iranian commercial carrier is still unclear. However, after clearance, the aircraft is now moving towards China and at the time of filing this report, it was over Indian airspace and is being closely monitored by security agencies.

#WATCH | A lone Sukhoi jet was seen over Jodhpur IAF airbase before LCH induction ceremony began & ahead of the arrival of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Earlier today, Sukhoi jets were scrambled to address an aerial emergency with an Iranian passenger jet. pic.twitter.com/DBzqrorinW — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

The plane is continuing on its flight path towards China. Security agencies monitoring the plane: Sources told ANI.

According to sources, inputs were received by security agencies in Delhi about the possibility of a bomb on board, which triggered an alert and permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi.

With ANI Inputs