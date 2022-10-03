NewsAviation
AVIATION

Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace, IAF scrambles Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets

A ‘Bomb threat’ onboard Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace has been reported by ANI. The passenger plane was moving from Iran to China, as per initial reports. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace, IAF scrambles Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets

A ‘Bomb threat’ onboard Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace has been reported by ANI. The passenger plane was moving from Iran to China, as per initial reports. After the trigger was alerted, IAF has scrambled its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets and the passenger jet is now moving towards China.

The foreign aircraft was headed to China as its final destination, had entered Indian airspace when the alert from Indian Air Traffic Control was shared with the plane. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane, sources told ANI. The nature of the bomb threat or the name of the Iranian commercial carrier is still unclear. However, after clearance, the aircraft is now moving towards China and at the time of filing this report, it was over Indian airspace and is being closely monitored by security agencies.

The plane is continuing on its flight path towards China. Security agencies monitoring the plane: Sources told ANI.

According to sources, inputs were received by security agencies in Delhi about the possibility of a bomb on board, which triggered an alert and permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi.

With ANI Inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day