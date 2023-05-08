Go First Crisis: DGCA Directs Airline To Stop Ticket Sales Immediately, Issues Show Cause Notice
Go First Insolvency: Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulator of India has issued a show cause notice to the Go First airline for their failure to continue operations in a safe, efficient and reliable manner, reported PTI quoting a source.
Aviation regulator DGCA has also directed Go First to stop the sale of tickets with immediate effect till further orders.
