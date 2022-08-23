NewsAviation
BREAKING: IAF Mi-35 attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Rajasthan

A Mi-35 attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force has made a precautionary landing in a village near Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan. More details awaited.
 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

More details awaited
 

