topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
NEPAL

Plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Nepal's Pokhara, rescue ops underway

A 72-seater passenger aircraft operated by domestic Yeti Airlines crashes on the runway at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Nepal's Pokhara, rescue ops underway

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashes on the runway at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. As per ANI, a total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines mentioned to a local publication.

As per the latest updates, Yeti Airlines was operating an ANC ATR 72 aircraft, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 68 passengers. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue," said Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Twitter.

Further details awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?