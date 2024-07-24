Nepal Plane Crash: A plane crashed in Nepal during take-off from the Kathmandu airport earlier today. Visuals show plane engulfed in fire on the side of the airport runway. According to reports, 19 people were onboard including the pilot of the aircraft when the accident happened during take-off at Kathmandu airport. Of the 19 people, 18 bodies were recovered while the pilot survived.

According to local media, the Saurya Airlines aircraft, carrying 19 passengers, was en route to Pokhara when it crashed during takeoff.

#WATCH | Plane crashes at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu



Details awaited pic.twitter.com/DNXHSvZxCz — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

Latest visuals from the spot show firefighters have doused the blaze while rescue team were looking for survivors.

Only technical staff of the airline was on board during the take-off, The Himalayan Times reported, quoting Gyanendra Bhul, Information officer at the Tribhuvan International Airport. Reports say that there were 19 people on board the plane. Further information on the crash is awaited.

Tribhuvan International Airport is a tabletop airport situated atop a plateau, encircled by deep gorges and valleys on all sides. Earlier in January 2023, a Yeti Airlines plane with 68 passengers and crew on board crashed in Pokhara Nepal. All 68 passengers were killed in the accident.