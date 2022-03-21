हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Flight

Qatar Airways Delhi-Doha flight QR579 makes emergency landing in Pakistan

Qatar Airways Flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Pakistan after smoke was detected in the cargo bay of the plane.

Qatar Airways Delhi-Doha flight QR579 makes emergency landing in Pakistan
Image for representation

Qatar Airways Flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha has made an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan. The flight was diverted to Pakistan after smoke was detected in the cargo bay of the plane. Qatar Airways was operating an Airbus A350 on the route. 

According to data on flight tracking website Flighaware, QR579 flew from Delhi at its scheduled departure time of 3.50 AM and landed in Karachi at 5.45 AM, 1.15 hours after the departure. The flight was supposed to land at Doha International Airport at 7.15 AM. 

"Qatar Airways flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha on 21 March diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency due to the indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi where it was met by emergency services and passengers disembarked orderly via stairs," said Qatar Airways.

Also read: How flight tracking websites know the plane's location?

"The incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha.  We apologise for the inconvenience to our passengers who will be assisted with their onward travel plans,” they further added.

