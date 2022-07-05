SpiceJet SG-11 flight from Delhi to Dubai makes an emergency landing in Karachi (Pakistan) after developing a technical fault. All passengers on board are safe.

More details awaited.

This is isn't the first time SpiceJet flight has faced a technical snag. A few days ago a Spicejet aircraft flying from Delhi to Jabalpur had to return to Delhi after the cabin crew and passengers on the plane noticed smoke coming out of the aircraft. The incident occurred when the plane was 5,000 ft in the sky. Based on the report the plane safely returned back to the airport, upon return the passengers safely disembarked off the plane.

Before this a SpiceJet flight had to make an emergency landing because it caught fire mid-air due to a birdstrike.

(With inputs from ANI)