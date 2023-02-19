topStoriesenglish2575020
British Airways Creates History, Operates First-Ever Flight With All-Black Crew

British Airways flight from Bridgetown, Barbados to London's Heathrow airport had an all-Black crew including gate agents, ground staff, the dispatcher, cabin crew, and the pilot.

British Airways for the first time ever in the airline's history operated the first flight with an all-Black crew. The crew operated on a flight from Bridgetown, Barbados to London's Heathrow airport and back again on the same route. It is to be noted that the crew consisted of black employees of the airline including gate agents, ground staff, the dispatcher, cabin crew, and the pilot. The news was also shared by the British Airways employee on Twitter.

One of the employees of the airline tweeted, "A very monumental day in BA's history. So grateful to have been apart of this." The post also had photos of the cabin crew in the terminal on the airplane's stairs. One tourist wrote that when the pilot announced that the entire crew consisted of Black personnel, the passengers applauded.

Business Insider quotes a British Airways representative saying, "We're proud to have supported our Bme ME (Being of a Minority Ethnicity) colleague network group to organise British Airways' first ever all-Black colleague flight, celebrating the contribution out Black Colleagues make to the airline and highlighting how important representation and role models are to drive greater diversity."

The added, "We've got more work to do, and, as part of our BA Better World strategy we're creating inclusion and diversity programmes and building partnerships with groups like Fantasy Wings to help break down barriers and ensure underrepresented groups are able to access the exciting opportunities available within the aviation industry."

British Airways pilot Dave Wallsworth noted in a tweet earlier this month that employees were no longer permitted to share images or videos taken while "professionally engaged" in their work "according to recently announced corporate guidelines."

On February 2, the airline stated that it was not prohibiting personnel from posting on social media: "We've merely updated our current policies to provide more clarity for our people, who act as our largest ambassadors. No images, for instance, when performing operations that are crucial for the customer's safety."

