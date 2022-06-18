When passengers book a first-class ticket on a plane for a long journey, they expect really good services and good food. Despite all these expectations, the food on the aircraft is known for being not on par with the consumers' expectations. Passengers can often be seen talking about the meals on a plane for small portions or the quality of the food. In a similar incident recently, British Airways is being trolled on social media after a Twitter user shared a photo served in the first class of the airlines.

A Twitter user by the name of Jane Hawkes shared a photo of her food when she was served a meal that did not increase her appetite. The cuisine shown in the picture was a tray containing mushrooms, sausage, hash browns, and mashed potatoes, among other things. Showing the picture, she took on Twitter seeking the views of the netizens on the food she was served. Jane captioned the photo saying, "First class #BritishAirways breakfast. Thoughts?"

After looking at the pictures, the netizens shared their thoughts on the first-class meal. One of the users commented on the post, saying, "Are you sure that you were not in economy class?" Another user expressed his views on the post, saying, "A sausage…. That’s ok. Roast potato - odd for breakfast, but I’d take it. Mushrooms - not to everyone’s taste, but ok…. What are the other two things on the plate? They don’t appear to come from the food category!"

Also read: Sri Lankan pilot saves 500 lives, averts mid-air crash over Turkey

Taking it all up a notch, one of the Twitter users shared a picture of the platter he was served on his journey with Air Canada saying, "Air Canada back in March. The healthiest breakfast I've had in years."

Jane's post has received more such reactions and humorous replies from the netizens, with many of them sharing pictures of their food. The Tweet has received more than 2,000 likes on the post and continues to get more such reactions.