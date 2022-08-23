After cancelling around 30,000 flights earlier this summer, UK’s flag airline British Airways announces to cancel around 10,000 short-haul flights to and from London's Heathrow Airport between October 2022 and March 2023. Some long-haul flights will also be affected.

The flag carrier said on Monday that it aims to minimize cancellations and delays during the winter months, reports DPA news agency. Through the end of October, a few dozen round-trip flights per day, a total of 629, are also to be cancelled, the company said.

The airline plans to maintain its connections during the autumn school vacations to popular vacation destinations. Most of the cancellations will be announced well in advance, and travellers are expected to be able to switch to other connections, the airline said.

Heathrow, the largest airport in Britain, has imposed a cap of no more than 100,000 passengers a day because of an acute shortage of staff. This had been due to expire in mid-September but was recently extended until the end of October.

(With inputs from IANS)