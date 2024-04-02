Centre Intervenes After Flight Disruptions; Know Why Vistara Pilots Are Calling In Sick

The aviation sector in India has been hit by a wave of disruptions as Air Vistara faces a significant number of flight cancellations. After this, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has sought a detailed report from the airline regarding the ongoing situation. Media reports suggest that the root cause of these cancellations lies in the shortage of pilots, leading to operational challenges for Air Vistara.

Why Pilots Are Calling In Sick?

One of the primary reasons behind the pilot shortage and subsequent flight cancellations is reportedly the dissatisfaction among Air Vistara pilots regarding the latest pay revision. The pilots have been calling in sick as a form of protest against the pay revision, which has resulted in a significant reduction in their salaries. This development has raised concerns about the impact on flight schedules and passenger convenience.

Reports indicate that certain components of the pilots' salaries have been reduced while incentives linked to flying hours have been raised. These changes in salary structure and incentives have contributed to the discontent among the pilots, leading to the current situation of flight disruptions and operational adjustments by Air Vistara.

Air Vistara's Response

In response to the crisis, Air Vistara officials have mobilized teams to mitigate the inconvenience caused to passengers. The airline has also taken proactive measures by deploying larger aircraft like the B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes. This strategic move aims to combine flights or accommodate more customers amidst the operational challenges faced by the airline.a Vistara spokesperson issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience caused to passengers. The spokesperson acknowledged the need to curtail the number of operating flights temporarily to ensure adequate connectivity across the network. However, the airline reassured passengers that regular operations would resume soon, and efforts are underway to stabilize the situation and minimize further disruptions.