Chandigarh airport officially named as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International airport, details here

Chandigarh airport is now officially Shaheed Bhagat Singh International airport, as a tribute to freedom fighter on his 115th birthday today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with governors of Punjab and Haryana besides Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann officially renamed the airport on September 28. Ministry of Civil Aviation took to twitter to officially share the news. "To give a perfect tribute to one of the greatest freedom fighters of India, #ShaheedBhagatSingh on his 115th birth anniversary, Chandigarh International airport has been named as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh," read the tweet of Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman in a speech stated how "Today, I feel very humbled & honoured to be here on this day when we are renaming Chandigarh Airport as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Our generation has the opportunity to remember sacrifice made by #ShaheedBhagatSingh in freedom struggle."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday announced that Chandigarh airport will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. This announcement came ahead of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on September 28.

In his radio address, PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, three days later, that is, on the 28th of September, is a special day of Amrit Mahotsav. On this day we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh ji, the brave son of Mother India."

"Just before his birth anniversary, as a tribute, an important decision has been taken, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," PM Modi further said.