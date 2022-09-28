NewsAviation
CHANDIGARH AIRPORT

Chandigarh airport officially named as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International airport, details here

As a tribute of India's greatest freedom fighter on his 115th birth anniversary, Chandigarh airport is now officially named as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International airport. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Chandigarh airport officially renamed as Shaheed Bhagat Singh international airport
  • Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Punjab CM attends the event
  • PM Narendra Modi in Mann ki Baat announced the rename of Chandigarh airport

Trending Photos

Chandigarh airport officially named as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International airport, details here

Chandigarh airport is now officially Shaheed Bhagat Singh International airport, as a tribute to freedom fighter on his 115th birthday today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with governors of Punjab and Haryana besides Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann officially renamed the airport on September 28. Ministry of Civil Aviation took to twitter to officially share the news. "To give a perfect tribute to one of the greatest freedom fighters of India, #ShaheedBhagatSingh on his 115th birth anniversary, Chandigarh International airport has been named as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh," read the tweet of Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman in a speech stated how "Today, I feel very humbled & honoured to be here on this day when we are renaming Chandigarh Airport as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Our generation has the opportunity to remember sacrifice made by #ShaheedBhagatSingh in freedom struggle."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday announced that Chandigarh airport will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. This announcement came ahead of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on September 28.

In his radio address, PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, three days later, that is, on the 28th of September, is a special day of Amrit Mahotsav. On this day we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh ji, the brave son of Mother India."

Also read: Jet Airways flight operations to get delayed? Airline in talks with lessors to get planes

"Just before his birth anniversary, as a tribute, an important decision has been taken, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," PM Modi further said.

Live Tv

Chandigarh airportShaheed bhagat singh international airportShaheed Bhagat singh birth anniversaryNirmala SitharamanBhagwant Mannshaheed bhagat singh birthday

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?