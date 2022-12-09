Chennai International Airport new Terminal to be ready by 2024; Rs 2,895 crore to be invested

The Indian government has been working on improving air connectivity in the nation. For this, several airports around India have been expanded while there are plans to build and refurbish more. Moving ahead with the goal, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday announced that the new terminal of the Chennai International Airport is expected to be completed by 2024, and subsequently, it will be inaugurated. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Scindia added that a new location, Parandur, has been chosen out of the four sites put forth by the Tamil Nadu government for Chennai's second airport, a greenfield facility.

"We have a very aggressive plan for the Chennai airport. We are spending almost Rs 2,895 crore for the Chennai airport expansion plan. The probable time of completion of the work is somewhere in 2024. As soon as that is completed, we will inaugurate it," he said during Question Hour.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Minister also confirmed that the government has chalked out a plan along with all stakeholders to ease congestion at the country's airports, which have been witnessing heavy traffic in recent days, and the results will soon be visible, Civil Aviation Ministry Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Scindia also said in the Lok Sabha that the increase in traffic is due to the resurgence of traffic and also partly because of the "democratisation of civil aviation" and expansion of the network across the country.

"I have had a detailed meeting yesterday not only with airport operators but with the immigration, the CISF, and others. I told them that we must have a plan for peak-hour departures and arrivals. Not on the basis of an airport's capabilities of take-off and landing. On the basis of our peak hour traffic, we can manage our departures and arrivals," he said during the Question Hour.

With inputs from PTI