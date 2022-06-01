हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

China bars Russian airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace: Know why

China bars Russia's airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace after Vladimir Putin threw the aircrafts' ownership into doubt, reports AP. 

China bars Russian airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace: Know why
Image for representation

China barred Russia's airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace as President Vladimir Putin threw the aircrafts' ownership into doubt. Putin allowed them to be re-registered in Russia to avoid seizure under sanctions over Moscow's attack on Ukraine, the Russian news outlet RBK reported. The European Union, home to major aircraft leasing companies, banned the sale or lease of aircraft to Russian carriers in February.

However, President Vladimir Putin responded by approving the re-registration measure in March, which prompted suggestions foreign owners may never recover planes worth billions of dollars. China's air regulator asked all foreign carriers last month to update ownership information and other details, RBK said, citing two unidentified sources.

It said Russian airlines that couldn't provide documents showing their aircraft were ‘de-registered abroad’ were barred from Chinese airspace.The Civil Aviation Administration of China didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation and details of the decision.

Also read: American Airlines’ special London-Delhi flight to bring back stranded passengers from UK on June 1

President Xi Jinping's government said in February it has a ‘no limits’ friendship with Moscow but has tried to distance itself from Putin's war. Beijing has criticized Western sanctions but appears to be avoiding steps that might be seen as helping Moscow for fear of possible penalties against Chinese companies

(With inputs from AP)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChinaRussiaforeign planesAviation
Next
Story

American Airlines’ special London-Delhi flight to bring back stranded passengers from UK on June 1

Must Watch

PT10M22S

Suspense continues on the death of Bollywood's famous singer KK