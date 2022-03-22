China plane crash: Worst aviation disasters in last decade involving Boeing

China reported one of its worst air disasters on March 22 after a China Eastern Airlines' Boeing 737-800 plane crashed in the mountains of southern China. The plane was carrying 132 people on board, including 123 passengers and 9 crew members. Chinese local media reports that there were no signs of survivors from the aircraft as the govt continues search and rescue operations in the region.

While Boeing 737-800 has had a good safety record, it's the predecessor to the 737 MAX that was grounded for almost two years after fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. Not just 737 family, but other Boeing planes like 777 also suffered fatal end for various reasons, including the ill-fated MH17 that was shot over Ukraine and MH370 that has never been found.

Also read: Chinese state media reports no survivors in Boeing 737 crash

Here's a list of some of the worst Boeing crashes over the last decade:

Airline

Model Airplane Cause Date Deaths Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max Faulty MCAS sensor pushed Plane's nose down March 2019 157 Lion Air Boeing 737 Max Faulty MCAS sensor pushed Plane's nose down October 2018 189 Cubana Boeing 737 Crew error May 2018 112 Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 Missile attack over Ukraine Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 Reason not determined. Investigators say it was a deliberate crash March 2014 239 Bhoja Air Boeing 737-200 Bad weather April 2012 127 Air India Express Boeing 737-800 Pilot overshot runway May 2010 158

State media reported all 737-800s in China Eastern's fleet were grounded after the incident. Since there's no report suggesting a technical fault in the plane that caused the crash, aviation experts say it is unusual to ground an entire fleet of planes unless there is evidence of a problem with the model.

“China has more 737-800s than any other country, nearly 1,200; and if identical planes at other Chinese airlines are grounded, it could have a significant impact on domestic travel,” said aviation consultant IBA.

With inputs from Reuters

Live TV

#mute