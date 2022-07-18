China’s Rafale-rival Chengdu J-10D advanced fighter jet spied, social media says ‘Fake’
China has developed multiple variants of J-10, including the J-10, J-10B and J-10C, among which the J-10C is considered the most advanced variant and was acquired by the Pakistan Air Force recently.
Trending Photos
China’s air force is often considered among the best in the world thanks to its indigenous fleet of fighter jets made by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG). China is among a handful of nations to have 100 percent home-made fleet of fighter jets and also among the only three nations to have a fifth-gen fighter jet in the form of the Chengdu J-20. The workhorse, however, is the J-10 series of fighter jets that China also exports to Pakistan Air Force. The J-10 has proved to be a formidable fighter jet and proved its worth every now and then. In the past China has developed multiple variants of J-10, including the J-10, J-10B and J-10C, among which the J-10C is considered the most advanced variant and was acquired by the Pakistan Air Force earlier.
A report now indicates that China is working on an even advanced version of the J-10, called J-10D. The leaked pictures of the J-10D have surfaced online recently highlighting a straight spine section, like the F-16 Block-52+, Block-60EF and Block-70 variants. This means the J-10D can house additional electronics and fuel, helping the jet to carry more electronic warfare equipment.
J-10's (J-10D) new variant with CFT or massive EW gadgets (Thread)
First of all some obvious changes in it are;
Plain Dorsal Spine or alleged CFT (Confirmal Fuel tank)
Old #Russian AL-31FN Engine instead of #Chinese WS-10
Slightly larger air inlet near vertical... pic.twitter.com/ZHA9cuJbJF — AM Raad (@AMRAADfdg) July 13, 2022
The internet, on the other hand, is not believing in the images and says China may be a standard Chinese disinformation tactic. On the other hand, a popular Pakistani channel analyzing Chinese defense aerospace issues, claims the image is real and is a modified J-10B used as a testbed.
The leaked images show the jet with a single-piece canopy design enhancing the stealth capabilities, while the delta wing appears straight unlike the twisted surface on the older J-10, J-10B and J-10C variants. This, again, adds to stealth, drag and aerodynamic abilities.
The J-10D will most likely get the avionics from the J-10C, which has one of the best Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar amongst single-engine fighters, with 1,200 TR (transmitter/receiver) modules. The Dassault Rafale gets RBE2 AESA radar with 838 TR modules.
The J-10D can be counted as a Gen 4.5 jet, keeping it aligned with Rafale and Tejas from India and F-16 from the US and also supplementing J-20s.
On the other hand, by Pakistan acquiring J-10C, the PAF has got another frontline fighter apart from the F-16. India, on the other hand, has Sukhoi Su-30, Mirage-2000s, MiG-29 and the Rafale. Pakistan’s JF-17 which is used for point defense, ground attack is a no match to India’s advanced Tejas LCA and hence, Pakistan would be eagerly waiting for the J-10D to go in production.
More Stories