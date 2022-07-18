China’s air force is often considered among the best in the world thanks to its indigenous fleet of fighter jets made by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG). China is among a handful of nations to have 100 percent home-made fleet of fighter jets and also among the only three nations to have a fifth-gen fighter jet in the form of the Chengdu J-20. The workhorse, however, is the J-10 series of fighter jets that China also exports to Pakistan Air Force. The J-10 has proved to be a formidable fighter jet and proved its worth every now and then. In the past China has developed multiple variants of J-10, including the J-10, J-10B and J-10C, among which the J-10C is considered the most advanced variant and was acquired by the Pakistan Air Force earlier.

A report now indicates that China is working on an even advanced version of the J-10, called J-10D. The leaked pictures of the J-10D have surfaced online recently highlighting a straight spine section, like the F-16 Block-52+, Block-60EF and Block-70 variants. This means the J-10D can house additional electronics and fuel, helping the jet to carry more electronic warfare equipment.

J-10's (J-10D) new variant with CFT or massive EW gadgets (Thread)



First of all some obvious changes in it are;

Plain Dorsal Spine or alleged CFT (Confirmal Fuel tank)

Old #Russian AL-31FN Engine instead of #Chinese WS-10

Slightly larger air inlet near vertical... pic.twitter.com/ZHA9cuJbJF — AM Raad (@AMRAADfdg) July 13, 2022

The internet, on the other hand, is not believing in the images and says China may be a standard Chinese disinformation tactic. On the other hand, a popular Pakistani channel analyzing Chinese defense aerospace issues, claims the image is real and is a modified J-10B used as a testbed.

The leaked images show the jet with a single-piece canopy design enhancing the stealth capabilities, while the delta wing appears straight unlike the twisted surface on the older J-10, J-10B and J-10C variants. This, again, adds to stealth, drag and aerodynamic abilities.

The J-10D will most likely get the avionics from the J-10C, which has one of the best Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar amongst single-engine fighters, with 1,200 TR (transmitter/receiver) modules. The Dassault Rafale gets RBE2 AESA radar with 838 TR modules.

The J-10D can be counted as a Gen 4.5 jet, keeping it aligned with Rafale and Tejas from India and F-16 from the US and also supplementing J-20s.

On the other hand, by Pakistan acquiring J-10C, the PAF has got another frontline fighter apart from the F-16. India, on the other hand, has Sukhoi Su-30, Mirage-2000s, MiG-29 and the Rafale. Pakistan’s JF-17 which is used for point defense, ground attack is a no match to India’s advanced Tejas LCA and hence, Pakistan would be eagerly waiting for the J-10D to go in production.

