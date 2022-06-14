China Southern Airlines plane denied take off as parts suspected to fall-off

China Southern Airlines flight CZ3488 experienced significant delay after the plane was denied take-off. The incident occured with an Airbus A319 belonging to the airline departing from Lijiang Sanyi Airport for Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. Based on TheBL's report, the flight was delayed after a loud noise was heard coming from the plane. Moreover, later parts of the plane appeared to break and fall off the body of the plane.

The China Southern A319-112 was scheduled to leave the airport at 15:55 but because of the unprecedented event the flight left the airport at 01:35. Following the delay the domestic flight landed at the destination airport at 03:38.

It is to be noted that there is a report from Chinese media Xin Tang Ren that the passengers were told that the flight was delayed because of bad weather. In addition, flight information platform Variflight also said that the flight was delayed because of the weather conditions.

The plane involved in the incident is registered as B-6408 and has a capacity of 130 passengers. Based on the information from ch-aviation, the plane made its first flight on 10 September, 2009 and was delivered to China Southern Airlines on 21 September, 2009. Moreover, the plane was also joined by 10 other A319s in the fleet.

Previously, on 9 June there has been an unfortunate incident of a plane crash. The incident occurred near the Laohekou airport in the Hubei province of central China, setting a slew of houses on fire. The cause of the crash has not yet been revealed, but the pilot was able to eject and land safely via parachute with only minor injuries.

Another incident occurred in Chongqing when a Tibet Airlines plane with 122 people on board skidded off the runway and caught fire. The plane was described as a 10-year-old plane with the registration number B-6426.