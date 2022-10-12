Chinese electric FLYING car makes debut in Dubai, can travel at speed of 130kmph: Watch video

The day is not far when people will start commuting in flying cars as traffic on roads is increasing rapidly. A Chinese aviation firm gave a glimpse of futuristic technology that could one day whisk people through cities high above any traffic. To reduce carbon emissions and avoid traffic on roads, a Chinese firm tested out an electric flying taxi in Dubai. The XPeng X2, developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng Inc's aviation affiliate, is one of dozens of flying car projects around the world. Only a handful have been successfully tested with passengers on board, and it will likely be many years before any are put into service.

FLYING CAR LIFTS OFF IN DUBAI!

Unveiled at GITEX GLOBAL, the XPENG AEROHT is the largest flying car company in Asia. Not available for sale just yet, their vehicle is reportedly up and running for test flights. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nhMgLvOYQz — Lovin Dubai | (@lovindubai) October 11, 2022

This demonstration was held with an empty cockpit, but the company says it carried out a manned flight test in July 2021.

The sleekly designed vehicle can carry two passengers and is powered by a set of eight propellers. The company says it has a top speed of 130 km (80 miles) per hour. Unlike airplanes and helicopters, eVTOL, or electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles offer quick point-to-point personal travel, at least in principle.

The pilot-less vehicles could one day ferry passengers across town high above congested roadways. But the sector still faces major challenges, including battery life, air traffic control and safety, and infrastructure issues.

In May, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that India will have urban air mobility in the form of eVTOL across the country once the trials in the United States and Canada are over.

(With inputs from agencies)