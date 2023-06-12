CISF Personnel Saves Woman Attempting Suicide At Hyderabad International Airport: Watch

Airports in India have tight security, which is taken care of by CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). The department is responsible for security of nearly all airports in India, and it is, in fact, praised for its superior services. Recently, a CISF personnel further showcased the prompt response of the force at the Hyderabad International Airport. The security personnel saved a young woman’s life, while she was attempting to commit suicide by jumping off the terminal building. The video of the incident is posted on Twitter via the official handle of the security forces.

CISF: Always at service to win hearts and minds.

Prompt response by CISF personnel foiled suicide attempt of a young women by jumping off from Terminal Building @ Hyderabad Airport. #PROTECTIONandSECURITY with #HUMANITY@HMOIndia@MoCA_GoI@AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/2MaLssSiHq — CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 11, 2023

The video was posted with the caption, “CISF: Always at service to win hearts and minds. Prompt response by CISF personnel foiled suicide attempt of a young woman by jumping off from Terminal Building @ Hyderabad Airport. #PROTECTIONandSECURITY with #HUMANITY.” In the video, the lady can be seen on the other side of the guard rails, while the masses and security personnel are pulling her back from behind the guard rails.

Also read - Air India Begins Second Mumbai-Mangaluru Daily Flight Services

The incident saw reactions from netizens in a positive manner. A Twitter user commented, “Everything evolves.CISF has evolved over a period of time. Nothing is perfect. You being a public interface of a Service Industry, keep improving qualitatively. Look for silent indicators for improvement.” Another said, “This is why we feel safe at the airports.”

However, people also took the post as an opportunity to raise their voices. The user wrote, “CISF personnel can file a false police complaint against you if you ask "No one is available here for checking" but they don't take any action against these types of repeated acts in Delhi Metro..” The user also shared the video of a girl dancing inside the Delhi Metro. Well, such incidents have also risen in the recent past.