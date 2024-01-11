CM Yogi Expecting Nearly 100 Chartered Flights To Land At Ayodhya Airport On Jan 22

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. Adityanath said he estimates that around 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22. He was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of the Ayodhya to Ahmedabad flight by IndiGo. While Adityanath joined the function from Lucknow, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined from the national capital.

Expansion Of Ayodhya Airport

Also, Ayodhya airport will be expanded to accommodate a larger footfall. The runway strip will be extended to facilitate landing of widebody aircrafts to operate international flight at Ayodhya Airport.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. On that day, IndiGo and Air India Express operated inaugural flights to Ayodhya.

Regarding Ayodhya airport, Scindia said the second phase expansion will start soon and that more flights will be connecting the city. The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh To Soon Get 5 New Airports

Soon after the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh’s newest aerodrome - Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30, Union Minister for Civil Aviation - Jyotiraditya Scindia has revealed that five new airports will be inaugurated in the state. Speaking at the virtual inauguration function of Ahmedabad-Ayodhya flight services by IndiGo, Scindia confirmed the new airports will be inaugurated in one month.

The airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Shravasti will come up in the state. These five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month and will take the total number of airports in the state to 19