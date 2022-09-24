Cochin International Airport awarded for ensuring seamless traffic post COVID-19

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has won the Airport Service Quality award-2022 instituted by Airport Council International (ACI) for ensuring seamless traffic in the aftermath of the pandemic. CIAL on Friday said the award was given for its meticulous implementation of a programme christened 'Mission Safeguarding' implemented in 2021-22 which ensured seamless traffic and reinforced passenger satisfaction in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The Airport Authority has won recognition in the 5-15 million passenger category of airports operating in the Asia-Pacific region. The ACI award is recognised as the highest honour in the global aviation sector owing to its extensive survey methodology practices.

CIAL Managing Director, S Suhas, has received the award from ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira at a function held at Krakow in Poland organized in connection with the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit 2022.

The ASQ global airport survey, through which the awardees are selected, usually showcases the world's best airports as voiced by the travellers. This time, in addition to the existing benchmarks, new parameters pertaining to hygiene practices were added, CIAL said in a release.

Suhas said that CIAL values this award as a recognition for the innovative systems it introduced after the pandemic years. "With the guidelines formulated by the chairman and the board of directors, the airport implemented 'Mission Safeguarding' during the time of the pandemic which ensured smooth traffic management that is safe, secure and passenger-friendly," Suhas said.

Owing to the measures implemented, CIAL registered a growth of 92.66 per cent in passenger volume and 60.06 per cent in air traffic movement. The period also witnessed CIAL improving its position as the third busiest airport in the country in terms of international traffic.