Cochin International Airport Completes Trial of First Phase of 'Digi Yatra'

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has successfully completed a trial of the first phase of Digi Yatra, which would enable a biometric boarding system for seamless passenger movement. Its implementation would enable e-gate at the first-level security points which would facilitate the passengers' entry to the terminal by showing their bar-coded boarding pass at the kiosks, CIAL said. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyothiraditya Scindia visited CIAL's facilities on Saturday and expressed satisfaction with the maintenance of the airport. Software for the e-boarding pass system has been developed in-house by the IT Department of CIAL.

"Digi Yatra enhances the passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of tickets and ID at multiple touchpoints and achieving better throughput through existing infrastructure using a digital framework including the use of facial recognition technology," CIAL said in a release. Major airports in the country are at various stages of implementing Digi Yatra, the initiative launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation which would enable a biometric boarding system, seamless passenger movement.

Appreciating the upkeep of the Kochi airport, its cleanliness and the adoption of technology, Scindia said the airports should adopt digital interfaces at all passenger touchpoints to ensure a better experience for the passengers.

"All signage and information kiosks should be electronic and digitised. They should be interactive, multilingual and easily identifiable. Considering that to provide passengers and customers with a better experience, systems and services must be upgraded," Scindia said. CIAL managing director S Suhas explained the facilities at CIAL to the Union Minister.

The airport this week completed the trial run of the e-gates which incorporate bar-coded boarding pass verification, flight time validation with the airlines and management of the security gate at the terminal entrance.