COP27 Summit: Climate activists block private jet take off at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

On the eve of the COP27 U.N. climate conference in Egypt, hundreds of climate activists prevented private jets from departing Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday. Protesters from Greenpeace and the Extinction Rebellion sat around private aeroplanes to stop them from taking off, and some others circled the planes on bicycles.

Dewi Zloch of Greenpeace Netherlands said the activists want "fewer flights, more trains, and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.”Military police said they arrested a number of protesters for being on the airport’s grounds without authorization.

Responding Friday to an open letter from Greenpeace, Schiphol's new CEO Ruud Sondag said the airport is targeting “emissions-free airports by 2030 and net climate-neutral aviation by 2050.

And we have a duty to lead the way in that,” but conceded it needed to happen faster. More than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s U.N. climate talks at the Red Sea coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh starting Sunday. Thorny issues are up for discussion at the Nov. 6-18 talks, including further cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting financial aid for poor countries struggling with the impacts of climate change.

