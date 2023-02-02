topStoriesenglish2568897
Couple Abandons Baby at Airport; Refuses to Buy Ticket, Boards Flight

The passengers left the baby at Ben Gurion International Airport at the Ryanair Airlines desk, after which the staff at the airport contacted the police to address the issue.

A couple declined to purchase a ticket for their infant and instead left the child at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. The couple was scheduled to travel to Brussels, Belgium, aboard a Ryanair flight from Ben Gurion International Airport. When they got to the airport, they discovered that the infant also required a ticket. However, they went through passport control without purchasing a ticket for the youngster or leaving the airport instead, leaving the infant in the car seat.

Airport staff was shocked to see what had happened and then contacted the police. The manager of the Ryanair desk said, "We've never seen anything like this. We couldn't believe what we were seeing."

A spokeswoman for Ryanair told CNN, "These passengers traveling from Tel Aviv to Brussels presented at check-in without a booking for their infant. They then proceeded to security, leaving the infant behind at check-in."

"The check-in agent at Ben Gurion Airport contacted Airport Security, who retrieved these passengers, and this is now a matter for local police." Ryanair's website states that infants invite to a €25 ($27) charge for each one-way flight on lap. In case you want the baby to travel in a car seat, a seat must be paid for.

A spokesman for Israel Police confirmed to CNN that the matter has now been resolved and that the baby was now with the parents. Israel Airports Authority said the couple had reached Terminal 1 late, and the check-in counter for their flight had closed. They left their baby near the conveyor belt area since they wanted to go through to deal with security.

(With inputs from agencies)

