Cricketer Deepak Chahar DISAPPOINTED with Malaysia Airlines, was flying for IND vs BAN ODI match

Cricket Deepak Chahar recently took it to Twitter, when he was travelling for the IND vs BAN ODI match. The sportsman was travelling via Malaysia Airlines, which turned out to be a rather sour experience for him. He reveals via the social media platform that there was no food being offered even in the business class. In fact, this happened after the flight was changed without any prior notice to passengers. The miseries did not come to a stop there itself. The cricketer shares that it has been more than 24 hours since the flight landed, but the luggage still remains a treasure to be found.

Deepak Chahar’s tweet read, “Had a worse experience traveling with Malaysia airlines. First they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours.imagine we have a game to play tomorrow #worse #experience #flyingcar”

Had a worse experience traveling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours .imagine we have a game to play tomorrow #worse #experience #flyingcar — Deepak chahar (@deepak_chahar9) December 3, 2022

Notably, Malaysia Airlines did not leave the tweet unattended and issues unresolved. The air carrier has asked Deepak Chahar to fill out a form so that a customer service representative can reach out to him. However, Chahar wrote in the following comment that the link is not working. While it remains questionable for sure, Malaysia Airlines’ effort to deal with the situation does appear weak in many ways.

Furthermore, fans took charge in the comment section. A fan commented, “Good that they only lost your luggage. Sometimes they lose their whole plane.” Another comment read, “Not delivering the suitcases of international cricketers, not giving food on flight and harassing them by changing flight without their permission is how @MAS treats their Business class passengers.” Most comments were directed towards the MH370 flight, which went missing after taking off from Kuala Lumpur.