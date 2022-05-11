In the wake of cyclone Asani, the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh have been issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Hence, as a result, all IndiGo flights (22 Arrivals plus 22 Departures) are cancelled. Further, Air Asia cancelled one flight from Bengaluru & one from Delhi.

“Decisions about evening flights are awaited,” said K Srinivasa Rao, Airport Dir, Visakhapatnam. Air India is yet to decide and convey about their flight operations.

Revised status of today's flight ops in view of #CycloneAsani - All IndiGo flights (22 Arrivals plus 22 Departures ) stand cancelled. Air Asia cancelled one flight from Bengaluru & one from Delhi, decision about evening flights awaited: K Srinivasa Rao, Airport Dir, Visakhapatnam — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

SpiceJet Kolkata-Visakhapatnam-Kolkata stands cancelled, they will take a call on Hyderabad flight by post 2 pm: K Srinivasa Rao, Airport Director Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

On May 10, the Chennai Airport Authority informed the passengers of the cancellation. Duty Officer at the Cyclone Warning Centre of Visakhapatnam, Kumar said that severe cyclonic storm Asani was over the west-central region and the adjoining southwest region of Bay of Bengal. "It is 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam likely to move further northwest till tonight, thereafter it’ll recurve," he said.

As per the Visakhapatnam International Airport director, Srinivas on May 10 said that IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights, both arrivals, and departures, citing bad weather. "Four AirAsia flights also stood cancelled due to bad weather at Vizag on May 10," he added. At the Chennai airport, 10 flights including those from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Mumbai were cancelled.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal.

(With inputs from ANI)

