Cyclone Michaung Disrupts Airport Operations In Vizag; More Than 20 Flights Cancelled

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung in the Bay of Bengal has hit air operations at Visakhapatnam Airport on Tuesday as the authorities have cancelled 23 flights. Due to inclement weather conditions, airlines have cancelled flights, said the airport director. Flights to and from destinations like Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Chennai have been cancelled. Passengers have been requested to contact airlines for further updates.

Officials said that the airport is in operation for emergency services. Currently, the runway is operational only till 8 p.m. in view of expansion work. The entire coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh is on high alert in view of Michaung which is set to cross the coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon. The Met Office has forecast strong winds with a speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph in the region. Officials said that the sea is rough and the coast may see tidal waves of up to 1 to 1.5 meters. Fishermen have already been warned against venturing into the sea.

The cyclone had also affected the operations at Chennai airport, as parts of the runway were flooded due to waterlogging. However, the landing strip was announced operation from 9 AM today.According to a statement released by the airport authorities, the rains have stopped, and the water has receded. However, there is a lot of slush and filth on the runways and taxiways, which is being cleared by four Civilian Firearms Teams (CFTs) and additional manpower.

The Chennai Team has confirmed that all CNS and ATM facilities are functioning normally, and the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) will be withdrawn shortly. Airlines and other stakeholders have been informed about the resumption of operations and have been asked to plan their flights accordingly.

Air Traffic Management (ATM) will prioritize departures to clear the backlog of stranded passengers at the airport. There are currently 21 aircraft on the ground and around 1500 passengers in the terminals. The F&B Concessionaire has ensured that adequate food is available at all outlets.