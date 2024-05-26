Cyclone Remal Update: 394 Flights Affected As Kolkata Airport Suspends Operations

Cyclone Remal, emerging from the Bay of Bengal, is set to make landfall between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh. In anticipation of the cyclone's impact, major airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, have announced the suspension of their operations at Kolkata airport.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson confirmed that 394 flights, both international and domestic, will not operate during the suspension period.

Air India stated on X that Kolkata airport would be closed from 12:00 PM on May 26 to 9:00 AM on May 27. The airline advised passengers to check their website for further updates. Similarly, IndiGo announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Kolkata within the same timeframe, emphasizing the ongoing cyclone warning. SpiceJet also informed passengers about the suspension of operations, urging them to contact their customer care for assistance.

Cyclone Remal, which began as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, intensified into a cyclonic storm on Saturday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the cyclone will become severe before making landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh by Sunday midnight.

The coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, is expected to experience heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall. In response, Kolkata airport authorities announced the suspension of flight operations from 12:00 PM on May 26 to 9:00 AM on May 27.

Several districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, and Hooghly, have been placed under red alert. These areas are likely to face extremely heavy rainfall (over 204mm in 24 hours) accompanied by gusty winds. The Met department has also warned of similar conditions in north Odisha and Bengal until early Monday morning. Notably, dozens of EMU trains have also been cancelled.